Former additional IGP Iqbal Bahar detained
Former additional inspector general of police (Additional IGP) Md Iqbal Bahar has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
He was detained from a residence in the capital’s Bailey Road area this evening, Friday. His last posting was as additional IGP at the Rajarbagh Telecom Division in Dhaka.
DMP’s joint commissioner (DB), Nasirul Islam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said that Iqbal Bahar is currently in DB custody.
The police, however, have not yet disclosed whether Iqbal Bahar has been arrested in connection with any specific case.
Earlier, Iqbal Bahar served as commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).
He was later transferred to the T&IM at Rajarbagh as an additional IGP. He went on a normal retirement from that post in 2019.