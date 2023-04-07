Businessman searches for transaction book in Banga Bazar rubble

Businessman Masum Rana was rummaging for something in the rubble of Banga Bazar fire. While this correspondent approached him and asked what he was searching for, Rana replied he was looking for the transaction books of his gutted shop.

The contact details of those who took goods from Masum on credit were recorded those books. Masum is now in search of it hoping that he can try to recover the money if he finds the book.

Masum’s eight year old daughter Maisha Islam Mahi also came with father as she often did when the clothing market was buzzing with hundreds of customers.

This correspondent talked with Masum at around 10 in the morning.