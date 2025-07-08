Single-use plastic to be banned in secretariat from 2 Oct: Cabinet Secy
Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid on Tuesday announced that the use of harmful single-use plastic (SUP) items will be banned in the Bangladesh Secretariat from 2 October 2025.
To ensure smooth implementation, a preparatory period will be provided throughout August and September and officials will be directed to gradually reduce the use of plastic items, he said.
He made this announcement while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Sustainable Plastic Use in the Secretariat: A Future for a Single-Use Plastic Free Environment", organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Multipurpose Hall of the Finance Division.
Dr. Rashid emphasied that plastic pollution is a global challenge requiring collective international efforts.
He stressed the need for prioritising medical waste management as well.
"Our actions must not only serve our present needs but also safeguard the future for the next generation. We must leave behind a healthier and more sustainable world for them," he added.
Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, who chaired the seminar, stated that the ministry will soon formulate and implement a detailed action plan to enforce the ban.
She affirmed that the Secretariat will be made environment-friendly through coordinated efforts of all ministries.
Special guests at the seminar included Finance Division Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, and UNIDO Country Representative Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman.
The keynote presentation was delivered by Additional Secretary (Environment) of the ministry, Dr. Fahmida Khanom.
Several senior officials and secretaries from other ministries also spoke at the seminar.
At the event, the Environment Secretary handed over an illustrated list of 17 identified single-use plastic items to the Cabinet Secretary.
The Cabinet Secretary distributed eco-friendly alternative products to other participating secretaries.
The government of Bangladesh has officially categorised 17 items as single-use plastic, including disposable cutlery, chocolate wrappers, plastic invitation cards and banners, Styrofoam food containers, thin plastic packaging, plastic bottles and caps, among others, as part of its effort to protect the environment and control pollution.