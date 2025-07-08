Single-use plastic to be banned in secretariat from 2 Oct: Cabinet Secy

Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid on Tuesday announced that the use of harmful single-use plastic (SUP) items will be banned in the Bangladesh Secretariat from 2 October 2025.

To ensure smooth implementation, a preparatory period will be provided throughout August and September and officials will be directed to gradually reduce the use of plastic items, he said.

He made this announcement while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Sustainable Plastic Use in the Secretariat: A Future for a Single-Use Plastic Free Environment", organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Multipurpose Hall of the Finance Division.