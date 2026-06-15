I didn’t go around with money for Health Minister: Ad-din Executive Director
Ad-din Foundation Executive Director Sheikh Mohiuddin has rejected allegations that he went around with millions of taka to save the hospital's licence following the deaths of six newborns.
“I did not go around with money for him (the Health Minister),” he said on Monday afternoon while responding to a question at a press conference held on the ground floor of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar, Dhaka.
The hospital authorities organised the briefing to outline various reform measures undertaken after the government revoked the institution's licence in connection with the deaths of six newborn babies.
Earlier, at an event in Narsingdi on Saturday, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain claimed that Ad-din Hospital had been following him around with millions of taka. However, he said he had no greed for money. When asked about the allegation at Monday's press conference, Sheikh Mohiuddin initially declined to comment. He later denied the accusation.
Addressing the issue, Sheikh Mohiuddin said, “I do not want to answer this question. Ask the minister himself to produce the evidence. Tell the minister to prove it. He has to prove it. Why would I go around with money for him? I have no need to go around with money. What I am saying is that I did not go around with money for him (the Health Minister).”
If other hospitals learn from this, I’ll be happy
Sheikh Mohiuddin said, “The hospital's licence has been cancelled. It is as if I have been hanged. It is the execution of my hospital. The licence has been revoked. However, we respect the government's decision. The Honourable Health Minister has said that this is intended to teach other private medical colleges a lesson. Alhamdulillah, if other medical college hospitals learn from this, I will be happy. If my hospital can be used to teach a lesson to other medical colleges and bring about change, then I have no grievance about it.”
He then outlined the hospital's reform activities following the licence cancellation.
According to Sheikh Mohiuddin, alongside revoking the licence, the Directorate General of Health Services also provided an inspection report. Work has already begun to address the deficiencies and shortcomings identified in that report. He expressed hope that most of the corrective measures would be completed within a week.
Regarding the bakery operating within the hospital premises, Sheikh Mohiuddin said there had been no legal issue concerning the bakery's licence. The facility was located on an upper floor of the hospital building. However, following objections from the authorities, the bakery has been temporarily shut down. Efforts are under way to arrange alternative employment for the workers. The bakery will be relocated elsewhere in the future.
He further said that the government had not issued any specific directives. Nevertheless, initiatives have been taken to resolve the problems identified in the report that formed the basis for the licence cancellation. The authorities will also inform the government of the progress made in addressing those issues.
Appeal to be filed tomorrow
Responding to a question about challenging the licence cancellation, Sheikh Mohiuddin said there is an opportunity to appeal within 30 days of the decision. Accordingly, an appeal will be filed on Tuesday.
Asked whether the hospital would pursue any legal action against the government's decision, the executive director said no such plan exists at present. The hospital expects the government to cooperate and believes that, once the identified shortcomings have been rectified, the licence will be restored.
Extensive forensic examination needed to determine the actual cause
Speaking about patients who remain admitted to the hospital, Sheikh Mohiuddin said no new patients are being admitted. However, it would be risky to transfer some existing patients—particularly newborns and critically ill individuals—immediately. At present, five patients are in the ICU, 36 in the NICU, six in the paediatric ward, nine in the gynaecology department, while several others remain admitted in different units.
Referring to the deaths of the infants, Sheikh Mohiuddin said the loss of so many babies was extremely tragic and painful. However, he maintained that the precise cause of death has not yet been conclusively established.
He claimed that the investigation report did not directly identify any specific cause of death. Rather, it raised concerns regarding ventilation and carbon dioxide levels.
Determining the true cause, he said, would require a much broader forensic investigation and examination, which should be conducted at the state level.