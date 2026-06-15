I didn’t go around with money for Health Minister: Ad-din Executive Director

Ad-din Foundation Executive Director Sheikh Mohiuddin has rejected allegations that he went around with millions of taka to save the hospital's licence following the deaths of six newborns.

“I did not go around with money for him (the Health Minister),” he said on Monday afternoon while responding to a question at a press conference held on the ground floor of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

The hospital authorities organised the briefing to outline various reform measures undertaken after the government revoked the institution's licence in connection with the deaths of six newborn babies.