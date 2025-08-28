Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University students block Agargaon
Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University blocked the Agargaon area of the capital Thursday to press home their three-point demand.
This has halted traffic movement through the area and caused severe suffering for commuters.
The blockade, organised under the banner of the Krishibid Oikya Parishad, began at around 12:00 pm today.
Their demands include: posts in the 10th grade of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), and other research institutes should be open exclusively to agriculture graduates; promotion to the 9th grade should only be possible through recruitment examinations, with quota for BADC in promotions scrapped; and, a government circular must bar individuals without an agriculture or agriculture-related bachelor’s degree from using the title “Krishibid” (agriculturist).
The decision to enforce the blockade was taken on Wednesday night. This was later confirmed in a Facebook post by the Krishibid Oikya Parishad.