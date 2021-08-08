Educationist Nazma Chowdhury passes away

Professor of Political Science department at Dhaka University, Nazma Chowdhury played a vital role in the field of women’s education and rights. She was the founder of Women and Gender Studies department at Dhaka University.
Women and Politics Worldwide, a book she edited, was awarded by American Political Science Association as the best publication in the US in 1994.
Nazma Chowdhury also worked as an adviser to the caretaker government in 1996. The University Grants Commission awarded her with ‘Rokeya Chair’.
In 2008, the educationist was awarded with Ekushey Padak for her contributions.