Ex-DIG Mizan sentenced 14 years in jail in graft case

A Dhaka court has sentenced former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman to 14 years in jail in a graft case against him and three others.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 on Wednesday pronounced the judgment in presence of the former senior cop, reports BSS.

The court also sentenced Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan to seven years in jail each in the case.