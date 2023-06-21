Ex-DIG Mizan sentenced 14 years in jail in graft case

A Dhaka court has sentenced former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman to 14 years in jail in a graft case against him and three others.
Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 on Wednesday pronounced the judgment in presence of the former senior cop, reports BSS.
The court also sentenced Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan to seven years in jail each in the case.
Anti-Corruption Commission director Manjur Morshed filed the case on 24 June 2019, against four for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 32.8 million, concealing information about wealth of Tk 30 million.
The ACC filed charge-sheet against them on 30 January 2020, and the court framed charges against them on 20 October 2020.
Twenty-seven witnesses out of total 33 testified in the case.