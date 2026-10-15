Police disperse garment workers after nearly 4-hour road blockade in Uttara

Police dispersed garment workers from the Azampur road in the capital’s Uttara area shortly before 11:45 am on Thursday, ending a blockade that had lasted nearly four hours.

The workers had occupied the road from 8:00 am, demanding payment of arrears, wage increases and other benefits, bringing traffic to a standstill on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and causing severe congestion.

Uttara West Police Station officer-in-charge Khalid Mansur confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said traffic had come to a halt because the garment workers had occupied the road for an extended period.