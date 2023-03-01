Unruly students ruining glorious past of students' politics: HC observes

A HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al Jalil passed the orders on Wednesday that include the suspension of five accused from all academic activities and the campus -- a day after the submission of two separate probe reports to the court by two committees: one was formed by the university and the other by Kushtia DC at the directive of HC.

The five accused are: Sanjida Chowdhury, Halima Akhter, Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Islam and Mowabiya Jahan.