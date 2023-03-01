Unruly students ruining glorious past of students' politics: HC observes

A HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al Jalil passed the orders on Wednesday that include the suspension of five accused from all academic activities and the campus -- a day after the submission of two separate probe reports to the court by two committees: one was formed by the university and the other by Kushtia DC at the directive of HC.
The five accused are: Sanjida Chowdhury, Halima Akhter, Ishrat Jahan, Tabassum Islam and Mowabiya Jahan.
Quoting reports run by different media, the HC observed some rowdy students get involved in unwanted incidents misusing their political identities at different residential hostels and halls of the educational institutions.
They torture some innocents, particularly the fresher. This kind of unruly students mars the congenial atmosphere of the education. They also tarnish the image of the organisation they belong to and ruin the glorious past of the students' politics, the court said.
In the observation, the court said, "We are worried about the students of other educational institutions. At times, some are tarnishing the image of the organisation, misusing their political shelter."
"Due to this reason, a demand to stop students’ politics could be raised. However, we are well informed about the necessity of the students' politics. Some are intentionally ruining the glorious past of students' politics while some unintentionally. We have to be aware of the matter." the court added.