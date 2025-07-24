ISPR denies rumors over death toll in Milestone School jet crash
Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate director Lieutenant Colonel Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury has said rumours were spreading on social media about the death toll in Monday’s Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash on a building of Milestone School and College at Uttara here.
“Many people believe the rumours without understanding,” he said in a message to the media on Wednesday.
The ISPR director said immediately after the incident, Bangladesh Army responded with utmost efforts to the incident without any prior instructions.
“We have no intention or attempt to conceal any information about our children. I myself and the ISPR team were directly present at the spot,” he said.
As the ISPR director, Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury announced that any mass media can conduct an investigation, interview anyone in the Bangladesh Army or visit any place concerned.
“We are ready to provide optimum assistance and will cooperate with you most if necessary,” he said.