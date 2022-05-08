Employees’ Association’s Tk 1.76b ‘misappropriated’

Several officials of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) have allegedly misappropriated Tk 1.76 billion (176 crore) of the Employees’ Association, reveals an audit report.

The officials allegedly involved with the misappropriation of the fund were at the leadership position of the association at different times.

Department of Cooperatives prepared the special audit report and submitted it to the Local Government Ministry, Department of Cooperatives and Dhaka WASA authorities in June, 2021. The report also recommended taking punitive action against the people involved with the fund misappropriation after further investigations. The WASA authorities, however, have not taken any action as yet.