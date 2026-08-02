Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal clash at DU over investigation into alleged homosexuality
Leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal clashed inside the provost's office at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon.
The confrontation stemmed from an investigation into allegations that two guests staying in the room of Hall Union Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Ibrahim Khalil had engaged in "homosexuality".
Both student groups accused each other of initiating the violence, with each claiming that several of their members were injured.
According to witnesses, tensions first arose in the provost's office while a hall-appointed investigation committee was conducting its inquiry into the allegations of homosexuality. The verbal confrontation later escalated into a physical clash.
Shahidullah Hall Chhatra Dal convener Mosaddiq Al Haque (Shanta) told Prothom Alo that Chhatra Shibir had been attempting to protect the AGS by "promoting homosexuality" and spreading false information.
He alleged that CCTV footage from the previous day had been deleted to prevent verification of whether the AGS had been present at the time of the alleged incident.
He further claimed that Chhatra Shibir had resorted to various falsehoods to defend its position.
Mosaddiq alleged that Chhatra Shibir activists later created a tense situation inside the provost's office, prompting Chhatra Dal members to gather there.
According to him, Chhatra Shibir members attacked Chhatra Dal activists while they were outside the office, and attacked them again after they entered the room.
Several Chhatra Dal members were injured, he claimed.
Shahidullah Hall Students' Union General Secretary (GS) Toukir Hasan, however, accused Chhatra Dal of carrying out the attacks.
He said that members of the hall's investigation committee had convened a hearing at 2:30 pm on Sunday, summoning the AGS and his roommate. Shortly after the proceedings began, two Chhatra Dal members entered the room where the committee was meeting.
Toukir claimed he went to the provost's office after learning of the situation, where house tutors instructed everyone to leave the room.
According to Toukir, Chhatra Dal members then remained in front of the provost's office while Chhatra Shibir members stayed on the second floor. At that time, Chhatra Dal alleged that a Chhatra Shibir member had photographed them, and, he claimed, assaulted that individual over the allegation. Chhatra Shibir members then took shelter inside the provost's office. When someone began recording video inside the room to document the unfolding events, Chhatra Dal members allegedly launched another attack.
Toukir also alleged that although five house tutors were present at the scene, their role during the incident was "highly questionable."
Following the incident, both Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal claimed that Shahidullah Hall Provost Professor Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan had resigned immediately. However, repeated attempts to contact him for confirmation were unsuccessful.
Dhaka University Proctor Israfil Ratan told Prothom Alo that a brief commotion was created between the two groups at Shahidullah Hall. After being informed by the provost, he said, the university immediately dispatched a mobile team of assistant proctors to the scene.
"We are not the police, but we mediated between the two sides and managed to calm the situation to a large extent. As far as I know, an investigation into the incident is currently underway," he said.
When asked about reports of the provost's resignation, the proctor said the university administration had not yet confirmed whether the resignation had taken place.