Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal clash at DU over investigation into alleged homosexuality

Leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal clashed inside the provost's office at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon.

The confrontation stemmed from an investigation into allegations that two guests staying in the room of Hall Union Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Ibrahim Khalil had engaged in "homosexuality".

Both student groups accused each other of initiating the violence, with each claiming that several of their members were injured.

According to witnesses, tensions first arose in the provost's office while a hall-appointed investigation committee was conducting its inquiry into the allegations of homosexuality. The verbal confrontation later escalated into a physical clash.

Shahidullah Hall Chhatra Dal convener Mosaddiq Al Haque (Shanta) told Prothom Alo that Chhatra Shibir had been attempting to protect the AGS by "promoting homosexuality" and spreading false information.