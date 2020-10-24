Ex-attorney general Rafique-ul Huq passes away

Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and former attorney general barrister Rafique-ul Huq passed away under treatment at Ad-Din Hospital in the capital on Saturday morning.
He was 85.
Ad-Din Hospital director general professor Nahid Yasmin said the eminent lawyer breathed his last at the hospital around 8:30am.
He was under treatment at the hospital because of various old age complicatons.
Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed deep sorrows at the death of barrister Rafique-ul Huq. He said Rafique-ul Huq was an institution. His contributions to ensure rule of law and good governance are undeniable.
The namaz-e-janaza of the deceased lawyer will be held on the Supreme Court premises, current attorney general and the lawyers association president AM Amin Uddin has written on social media.
Rafique-ul Huq was born on 2 November 1935 in Calcutta of British India. He earned his MA and LLB degrees from Calcutta University in 1957 and 1958. He became Barrister-at-Law in 1961 and called to the Lincoln’s Inn in 1962.
He enrolled as an advocate in Calcutta High Court in 1960. Later, he joined the High Court in Dhaka in 1962 and enrolled as an advocate in Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1965. In 1975, he joined as a senior advocate in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.
Barrister Rafique-ul Huq was appointed as the attorney general of Bangladesh in 1990.
He also served as the lawyer of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia during 2006-08.