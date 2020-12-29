Ex-DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for embezzling Tk 340m

the A suit has been filed against former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon and six others on charge of embezzling Tk 340 million by allocating shops that were constructed in violation of the design of a market in the capital.
Businessperson Delwar Hossain filed the suit with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court of Dhaka today, Tuesday.
Metropolitan magistrate Asheq Imam recorded the deposition of the plaintiff.
Delwar Hossain’s lawyer Nahid Islam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that a case has been filed against seven people including former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon for allegedly embezzling Tk 340 million by allocating shops that were constructed violating the design. The court has not yet given any order regarding taking the case.
The six other accused are -- former chief duty officer of DSCC Yusuf Ali Sardar, former deputy assistant engineer Mazed, Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akhter, Atiqur Rahman, and Walid.
The case statement said former mayor DSCC Sayeed Khokon and the other accused announced allocation of the shops constructed in violation of the design of Fulbaria City Super Market. When small businessmen met Sayeed Khokon, who was mayor that time, he asked them to take the allocation of shops talking to te other accused.
The statement further said, later, the small businessmen met Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akhter and Atiqur Rahman. Mayor Sayeed Khokon and other accused embezzled hundreds of millions of taka through deceiving small businesspersons.