Ex-DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for embezzling Tk 340m

the A suit has been filed against former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon and six others on charge of embezzling Tk 340 million by allocating shops that were constructed in violation of the design of a market in the capital.

Businessperson Delwar Hossain filed the suit with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court of Dhaka today, Tuesday.

Metropolitan magistrate Asheq Imam recorded the deposition of the plaintiff.

Delwar Hossain’s lawyer Nahid Islam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that a case has been filed against seven people including former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon for allegedly embezzling Tk 340 million by allocating shops that were constructed violating the design. The court has not yet given any order regarding taking the case.