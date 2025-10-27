Metro rail likely to be operational fully soon
The metro rail service along the entire route from Uttara to Motijheel in Dhaka may become fully operational today, Monday around 11:00 am.
Trial runs have already been conducted twice between the Agargaon and Shahbagh sections, with no issues detected. Accordingly, preparations have been made to start full-scale metro rail operations at 11:00 am.
At Farmgate, where a bearing pad had previously detached from a metro rail pillar, it was reinstalled earlier on Monday morning after which a trial run was carried out successfully.
Faruk Ahmed of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the authority responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka told Prothom Alo, “We are currently conducting trial runs on the sections that were previously closed. We expect to start full operations very soon.”