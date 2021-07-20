Extremists ready to attack during Eid, police on alert: DMP commissioner

Responding to a question the DMP commissioner said, “I don’t think anything would happen but we’re on alert because their audacity has increased recently. At the same time, their expertise in making bombs also has increased quite a lot too.”

“There were incidents of bomb attacks at five police check posts in Dhaka before I became the commissioner (of DMP). Those bombs were made by almost novices. That’s why nothing serious happened to the policemen except minor injuries. That means their bombs were not very powerful. But recently, the bombs we recovered were very powerful. There could have been a massacre if those had exploded. That means their efficiency has increased and they could employ trained people in making bombs. That’s why we feel they are prepared.”