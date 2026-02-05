Election security
Army Chief visits camp in Dhaka, issues directives
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Thursday visited an army camp set up in the National Stadium area in Gulistan, Dhaka ahead of the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum.
During the visit, he issued directives to the on-duty army personnel and exchanged views with officials of the civil administration.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said this in a press release on Thursday.
The press release said the Army Chief held a meeting at the conference room of the National Stadium with senior military officers, officials from the Dhaka city, divisional and district administrations, and members of various law enforcement agencies.
During the meeting, discussions were held on inter-institutional coordination and overall security management to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary election is conducted in a peaceful, neutral and fair manner. The Army Chief placed special emphasis on performing duties with professionalism, neutrality, discipline, patience and citizen-friendly manner.
In addition, the Army Chief observed on the ground the activities of army personnel deployed under the “In Aid to the Civil Power” framework and provided necessary guidance.
The press release further said that during the visit, senior officials from General Officer Commanding (GOC), Army Training and Doctrine Command; GOC, 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Savar Area and Army Headquarters, Dhaka and the Savar Area, were present.
Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka, senior officials of the civil administration and law enforcement agencies, and representatives of various media outlets were also present.
It is to mention that to strengthen inter-institutional and inter-service coordination among all agencies involved in election duties, the Army Chief has been exchanging views since 22 January with senior military officers, civil administration officials from all divisions and districts, and members of various law enforcement agencies in the Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Rangpur, Bogura, Barishal, Jashore, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Ghatail and Savar areas.