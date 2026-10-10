Two crude bombs thrown in front of Prime Minister’s Office at midnight
Miscreants threw two crude bombs in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon, in the capital. One of them exploded, while the other was defused.
The incident took place at around 1:15 am on Friday night. A bomb disposal team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) defused one of the crude bombs.
Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner (DC) of the DMP’s Tejgaon division, told Prothom Alo on Saturday morning that two motorcyclists arrived at the scene and stayed there for two to three minutes. During that time, they surveyed the surrounding area. They then threw the two crude bombs and left.
Information suggests that the two motorcyclists headed towards Kafrul Road via Agargaon.
He added that police teams launched an operation immediately after the incident. They are collecting CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify those involved. Police are working to arrest them.