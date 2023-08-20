Metro Rail Agargaon-Motijheel section opens 20 Oct

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section of Metro Rail on 20 October.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said while speaking to newsmen at the secretariat on Sunday.
Obaidul Quader said a citizens’ rally will be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 3:00pm on 2 October on the occasion of inaugurating the Agargaon-Motijheel section.
Prime minister inaugurated the first-ever Metro Rail Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (MRT Line 6) of the country on 28 December 2022. Once the Agargaon-Motijheel section opens, the MRT Line 6 will connect Diabari of Uttara with Motijheel.
The government also plans to build the MRT Line 5 connecting Hemayetpur of Savar with the capital’s Vatara.
Obaidul Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of the MRT Line 5 on 16 September, and a citizens’ rally will be held in Savar at 11:00am on that day on this occasion.
The minister said the MRT Line 5 is 20-km long – 13.5 kilometres subway and 6.5 elevated rail line.
Prime minister will also inaugurate 140 bridges, 12 overpasses and a vehicle inspection centre (VIC) from the Sarak Bhaban in Tejgaon on 22 October, Obaidul Quader added.