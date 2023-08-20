Metro Rail Agargaon-Motijheel section opens 20 Oct

Obaidul Quader said a citizens’ rally will be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 3:00pm on 2 October on the occasion of inaugurating the Agargaon-Motijheel section.

Prime minister inaugurated the first-ever Metro Rail Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (MRT Line 6) of the country on 28 December 2022. Once the Agargaon-Motijheel section opens, the MRT Line 6 will connect Diabari of Uttara with Motijheel.