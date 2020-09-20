Fire at Banani’s ‘Ahmed Tower’

A fire broke out at Ahmed Tower in Banani area of the capital city on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Fire service and civil defence control room duty officer Ershad Hossain said the fire broke out on the 15th floor of the 22-story building located beside FR Tower around 11:35am.

Eight firefighting units are working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are unclear.

On 27 March last year, 26 people were killed and over 70 others were injured in a fire at FR Tower.