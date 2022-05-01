Five Eid congregations to be held at Baitul Mukarram

A total of five Eid congregations (Jamaat) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in phases on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, like every year.

The first congregation will be held at 7:00am led by the national mosque's senior pesh imam Mufti Mizanur Rahman, said a press release of Islamic Foundation here today.