Five Eid congregations to be held at Baitul Mukarram

A total of five Eid congregations (Jamaat) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital in phases on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, like every year.

The first congregation will be held at 7:00am led by the national mosque's senior pesh imam Mufti Mizanur Rahman, said a press release of Islamic Foundation here today.

The national mosque's pesh imam Mufti Muhibbullahil Baki Nadvi will lead the second congregation at 8:00am while the third congregation (Jamaat) will be held at 9:00am under the leadership of Maulana Abu Saleh Parwary of Islamic Foundation.

National mosque's pesh imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque and pesh imam Maulana Muhiuddin Qushem will lead the fourth and fifth Eid jamaat at 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.

If any imam is absent in the five Jamaats, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah will act as the alternative imam.

