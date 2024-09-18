Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motjheel route suspended
The metro rail operations on the Agargaon-Motijheel section have remained suspended since 9:40 am on Wednesday.
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, the operating company of the metro rail service, announced in a post on its Facebook page in the morning.
“Movement of train on the Agargaon-Motijheel section remains suspended from 9:40 am due to unavoidable circumstances. However, the Uttara-Agargaon section remains operational. An announcement will be made after the Agargaon-Motijheel section becomes operational. The metro rail authorities regret this temporary inconvenience,” the post reads.
DMTCL deputy general manager (administration) confirmed the suspension of operation to Prothom Alo.
“We are yet to ascertain the nature of the technical glitch, but we hope the metro rail service will resume soon,” he added