Polytechnic students call off blockade, sit-in to continue

The closure of the Satrasta intersection halted vehicular movement, creating severe congestion on surrounding roads and causing significant disruption and hardship for commuters. By around 2pm, the students lifted the blockade.

The protesting students under the banner of ‘Karigari Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh (Bangladesh Technical Students’ Movement) said they have temporarily lifted the roadblock.

However, they will continue to take position at Satrastha, and traffic will be allowed through the empty parts of the road.