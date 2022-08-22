Hotels, restaurants to close by 10pm: DSCC

Besides, movie halls and recreational establishments will be shut by 11:00 pm and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open till 12:00 pm and the pharmacies at hospitals till 2:00 am, according to the notice.
On 16 June, the government directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to close shopping malls and kitchen markets by 8:00 pm to save energy.
A letter, signed by Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office (Administration), said that the PM has instructed to take necessary steps to ensure that shops, shopping malls, kitchen markets, etc. are not kept open after 8:00 pm.