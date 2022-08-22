Hotels, restaurants to close by 10pm: DSCC

Shopping malls, shops, kitchen markets and business establishments under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be closed by 8:00 pm while restaurants and hotels by 10:00 pm to save power.

This order will be enforced from 1 September and it will remain in force until further notice, said a public notice of DSCC.

The kitchens of the restaurants will be closed by 10:00 pm but they can serve food till 11:00 pm, it said.