Hotels, restaurants to close by 10pm: DSCC

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shopping malls, shops, kitchen markets and business establishments under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be closed by 8:00 pm while restaurants and hotels by 10:00 pm to save power.

This order will be enforced from 1 September and it will remain in force until further notice, said a public notice of DSCC.

The kitchens of the restaurants will be closed by 10:00 pm but they can serve food till 11:00 pm, it said.

Besides, movie halls and recreational establishments will be shut by 11:00 pm and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open till 12:00 pm and the pharmacies at hospitals till 2:00 am, according to the notice.

On 16 June, the government directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to close shopping malls and kitchen markets by 8:00 pm to save energy.

A letter, signed by Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office (Administration), said that the PM has instructed to take necessary steps to ensure that shops, shopping malls, kitchen markets, etc. are not kept open after 8:00 pm.

