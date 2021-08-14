Foreign minister Momen calls for staying alert against conspirators

Momen said all need to get prepared to face the enemies of the country and need to remain alert about negative propaganda against Bangladesh.
The foreign minister was addressing a webinar ahead of the National Mourning Day as the chief guest. Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Teachers Association hosted the event on Friday night.
Momen said the foreign ministry has been able to work successfully due to realistic foreign policy given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said Bangabandhu had always laid emphasis on establishing peace.
The foreign minister encouraged the university teachers to do research on Bangabandhu's leadership, ideology and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's prudent leadership and achievements.
Momen said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is also moving forward taking the people for the development of the country and building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.
The prime minister has introduced a culture of peace at the United Nations with the aim of overcoming conflicts and establishing lasting peace, he said.
Momen said no one in the world will be a refugee if lasting peace is established.
He mentioned that on the occasion of the recent Golden Jubilee of Independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the governments and heads of state of different countries of the world have praised the unimaginable success of Bangladesh.
World leaders praised the prime minister for her unique human qualities as well as leadership in tackling climate change and women's empowerment, Momen said.
Former vice chancellor of Jagannath University Mizanur Rahman was the key speaker while vice chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University AHM Mustafizur Rahman spoke as a special guest.