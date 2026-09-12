Awami League’s (activities banned) flash procession in Gulshan: 32 arrested
Police have arrested 32 people from Gulshan in the capital. Police said they had taken part in a flash procession of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned.
The information was provided in a text message sent by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Media and Public Relations Division today, Saturday.
Gulshan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Daud Hossain told Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon that around 150 to 200 leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations gathered in an alley on Road 3 in Gulshan at around 11:45 am. They tried to bring out a procession.
OC Md Daud Hossain further said that when police moved to disperse them, the participants threw cocktails at the police. Police later fired two rubber bullets to disperse the procession and bring the situation under control.
Police had said that two people were arrested from the scene. They were Abdur Rahim, 49, and Md Arafat, 20. Police also said five cocktails were recovered from their possession.