Fridge compressor explosion: Last remaining member of family dies

Fatema Akter, 2, who sustained severe burn (35 per cent) in a fridge compressor explosion at Arbari Bot tola in the capital city’s Konabari area in Jatrabari on Wednesday, died on Tuesday morning, reports BSS

She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

Both of her parents, who also suffered severe burns due to the fire, died on Monday morning.

SM Aiyub Hossain, Resident Surgeon of the SHNIBPS told BSS, “Other two victims of the incident -- Abdul Karim, 30, and Mosammat Khadiza Akter, 25, died sustaining 54 per cent and 95 per cent burns respectively at the ICU of SHNIBPS.”

According to locals, the blast occurred at around 3:00am on 20 April. The family was preparing for taking shehri at that time.

“They were brought to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) Hospital immediately after the incident with critical condition. All of them were shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU),” Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Police Camp In-charge, Bacchu Mia told BSS confirming the incident.

He further said that the body of the minor has been kept at DMCH morgue. The incident was reported in concerned police station.

