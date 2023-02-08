Assaulting navy officer: Arrest warrant issued against Irfan Salim

Mohammad Asaduzzaman Nur, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court, on Wednesday passed the order. At the same time, the court has set 6 March for recording testimony in the case.
Prannath Roy, the lawyer of Irfan Salim, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He told Prothom Alo that his client, Irfan, was on bail in the case. He didn’t appear before the court while framing the charge. The court issued an arrest warrant against him, rejecting his bail plea.
The four accused are: Irfan’s bodyguard Jahidul Molla, driver Mizanur Rahman, officials of Madina Group AB Siddique Dipu and Kazi Ripon.
After carrying out an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet to the court on 11 February in 2021 against five, including Irfan, in the case lodged on charges of assaulting the navy official.