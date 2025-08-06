Milestone College opens after 15 days of fighter jet crash on campus
Academic activities resumed, today, Wednesday, at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara area, 15 days after the deadly fighter jet crash on a building of the educational institution.
Students of the college section (Class-IX to XII) returned to campus this morning, with regular classes beginning at 8:30 am, the school’s public relations officer Shah Bulbul told Prothom Alo.
Earlier, on Sunday, students had also come to campus for the first time since the 21 July crash. However, no classes were held that day.
Instead, students participated in a prayer and mourning event seeking blessings for the deceased and recovery for the injured. They returned home after briefly exchanging greetings with one another.
On 21 July, a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet crashed into a building of the Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.
So far, 34 people, including children, have been confirmed dead, while several others remain hospitalised with serious burns.
In response to the trauma, a counselling centre has been set up on the Milestone School campus to support students suffering from psychological shock.
The aim is to help them recover emotionally and regain academic focus. Teachers and parents who witnessed the crash are also receiving counselling.