HC releases full verdict in Holey Artisan cafe attack case
The High Court has released its full verdict in the much-discussed terrorist attack case at the upscale cafe, Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, reducing the death sentences of seven militants to life imprisonment.
The 229-page verdict has been published on the Supreme Court website.
On 30 October last year, the High Court reduced the death sentences of seven militants to life imprisonment in the terrorist attack case at the Holey Artisan Bakery.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman announced the verdict.
The accused who were sentenced to life imprisonment are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajiv Gandhi, Aslam Hossain alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan, Rakibul Hasan Rigyan, Hadisur Rahman, Shariful Islam alias Khaled and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.
On 11 October 2023, the death references (approval of death sentences) of seven people and the appeal hearing of the accused in this case concluded.
On the night of 1 July 2016, members of the banned militant organization Neo-JMB attacked the Holey Artisan cafe in Gulshan, killing 20 people, including foreign nationals. Two police officers were killed in their firing. Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.
On 27 November 2019, Judge Md. Mujibur Rahman of the Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal acquitted one person and sentenced seven people to death.
In one of the most brutal attacks in the country’s history, a total of 20 people, including nine Italians, seven Japanese, an Indian, a Bangladeshi-American dual citizen and two Bangladeshis, were killed in the attack.
Assistant Police Commissioner Rabiul Islam and Banani police station officer-in-charge Salauddin Ahmed were killed in a grenade attack by the terrorists.
Five militants were killed in an army commando operation to end the hostage situation after the attack.
They are Mir Sameh Mobasher, Rohan Ibne Imtiaz alias Mamun, Nibras Islam, Khairul Islam Payel and Shafiqul Islam Ujjwal.
In addition, eight more members of the neo-JMB were killed in operations by law enforcers at different times. They have been acquitted of the charges.
North South University teacher Abul Hasnat Reza Karim was also acquitted in the case as the charges brought against him could not be proved.
In the much-discussed brutal incident, a case was filed at Gulshan police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act by sub-inspector (SI) Ripon Kumar Das.
Police inspector Humayun Kabir of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit investigated the case and filed the charge sheet in the court on 1 July 2018.