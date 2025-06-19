HC releases full verdict in Holey Artisan cafe attack case

The High Court has released its full verdict in the much-discussed terrorist attack case at the upscale cafe, Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, reducing the death sentences of seven militants to life imprisonment.

The 229-page verdict has been published on the Supreme Court website.

On 30 October last year, the High Court reduced the death sentences of seven militants to life imprisonment in the terrorist attack case at the Holey Artisan Bakery.