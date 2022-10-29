Woman ‘attempts suicide’ with three kids in front of Press Club

A 35-year old woman tried to set herself and her three children on fire by pouring kerosene in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday in protest of not getting justice over land dispute, reports UNB.

The woman was identified as Shirin Khan, 35, wife of Junayed Ahamed Khan from Rupganj area in Narayanganj. Their three children are - Sazida Khan,3, Zahir Khan, 10, and Sharmin Khan,16.

Abdul Momin, a sub inspector of Shahbagh police station, said police rescued them from the spot and admitted them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Shirin got frustrated after failing to get justice from the authorities in her locality over a land, he said.

Shirin and her three children swallowed sleeping pills before pouring kerosene on their bodies in front of the National Press Club, he added.