Fire at multi-storey building in Mohakhali 

A fire has broken out in a multi-storey building in the capital's Mohakhali area.
Three firefighting units are currently working to control the blaze, while four other units are on their way to the spot, according to sources at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Shahjahan Shikder, officer-in-charge of Fire Service media cell, told Prothom Alo that the fire originated there around 5:00 pm on Thursday.
"We have been reported that the fire is on the 13th floor of the 14-storey building. However, we are still uncertain about the exact floor number," he said, adding the building is located at Amtali in the area.
Vehicular movement on the adjacent roads has been suspended. The firefighters are yet to assess what actually sparked the fire.