Demonstrators take position at Bangabazar intersection as police block them

Police on Sunday blocked demonstrators who were marching towards the Nagar Bhaban (the Dhaka South City Corporation headquarters) protesting the felling of trees along Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi.

The demonstrators, chanting slogans, have taken position at the Bangabazar intersection in the capital. They have declared that they will not move from there without meeting the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.