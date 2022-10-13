Elderly couple die from smoke inhalation after fire at bedroom

An elderly couple died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in their bedroom at Gulshan area in Dhaka.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 3:15 am at a flat on the fifth floor of a building at street No. 7 in Gulshan-1.

The deceased are Obaidul Haque, 72, and his paralaysed wife Jahanara Begum, 68, -- who would stay in the apartment with two housemaids, as their only daughter lives in the United States.