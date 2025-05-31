Mob beating kills 2 in Darussalam in city

Two persons have died in a mob beating in the Darussalam area of the capital. The incident occurred around 1:00pm today, Saturday.

Police have not yet been able to identify the deceased.

Officer in Charge (OC) of Darussalam Police Station, Kabir-ul-Hossain, told Prothom Alo that preliminary information suggests the mob beating took place in the Ahmadnagar area of Darussalam due to a dispute related to drug dealing. Efforts are underway to identify the two victims.