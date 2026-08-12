Metro rail: More trips at night soon, longer service hours likely from Sept

Rabiul Islam works at a restaurant next to Bangladesh Medical University in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Every day, he takes the last metro rail train to Farmgate. But he has to struggle with the crowds. If he fails to board the train for any reason, he faces considerable difficulty finding a bus or other mode of transport.

Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo that his home in Purba Rajabazar is just a short distance from Farmgate station. “There is no easier way to commute than this. Extending the service or operating hours later into the night would benefit me and all other passengers,” he said.

Rabiul’s experience is consistent with the metro rail authority’s figures. Since 7 June, metro rail services at night have been extended by 20 minutes in both directions. However, the final train operates with a 20-minute gap, resulting in heavy crowds.

The addition of two trains has increased passenger traffic by around 10,000. In response, the metro rail authority has taken steps to add two more trains.

The additional trains are expected to begin operating toward the end of this month. As a result, the current 20-minute gap between the final trains will be reduced to seven or eight minutes.