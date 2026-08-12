Metro rail: More trips at night soon, longer service hours likely from Sept
Rabiul Islam works at a restaurant next to Bangladesh Medical University in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Every day, he takes the last metro rail train to Farmgate. But he has to struggle with the crowds. If he fails to board the train for any reason, he faces considerable difficulty finding a bus or other mode of transport.
Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo that his home in Purba Rajabazar is just a short distance from Farmgate station. “There is no easier way to commute than this. Extending the service or operating hours later into the night would benefit me and all other passengers,” he said.
Rabiul’s experience is consistent with the metro rail authority’s figures. Since 7 June, metro rail services at night have been extended by 20 minutes in both directions. However, the final train operates with a 20-minute gap, resulting in heavy crowds.
The addition of two trains has increased passenger traffic by around 10,000. In response, the metro rail authority has taken steps to add two more trains.
The additional trains are expected to begin operating toward the end of this month. As a result, the current 20-minute gap between the final trains will be reduced to seven or eight minutes.
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for constructing and operating the metro rail system in Dhaka.
According to sources at the organisation, authorities are considering extending metro rail operating hours by another 20 to 30 minutes from September.
If implemented, the last train would depart at 11:00pm. Preparations for this have already been made, the sources said.
DMTCL officials said extending services at night would require more train operators. Recruitment of operators has already been completed, and they are currently undergoing training. Their training will end on 26 August, after which they will begin operating trains. Officials are also examining how maintenance and other preparations can be carried out if services are extended further into the night.
At present, the last train from Motijheel toward Uttara departs at 10:30pm, while the final train from Uttara departs at 9:50pm. The first metro rail train of the day leaves Uttara for Motijheel at 6:30am, while the first train from Motijheel toward Uttara departs at 7:15am. The relevant source said there are currently no plans to extend metro rail operating hours in the morning.
DMTCL officials said the metro rail authority has the capacity to operate one train every three and a half minutes. The original project plan had also envisaged metro rail services running from morning until midnight. However, this was not possible because of a shortage of manpower. Operating hours are now being extended gradually.
According to projections, around 500,000 passengers were expected to travel between Uttara and Motijheel every day. Currently, around 450,000 passengers use the metro rail on average each day. Work is underway to extend the metro rail line to Kamalapur. The extended section may open next year, when daily passenger numbers are expected to rise to 677,000.
Metro rail services in Dhaka began on 28 December 2022. Initially, trains operated between Uttara and Agargaon. Stations were added gradually, and all stations up to Motijheel began allowing passengers to board and disembark on the final day of 2023.
Mohammad Nazrul Islam, director (operations and maintenance) of DMTCL, told Prothom Alo that a decision had been made to add two trains at night. The date will be finalised soon. He said the gap between trains would also be reduced once the additional trains begin operating. He added that work is also underway to extend metro rail operating hours at night from next month.