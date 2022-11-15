Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to 15 Jan

On 11 October, DB, the investigation agency of the case, submitted the final report seeking exemption of Rozina from the charges.
On 17 May last year, journalist Rozina Islam was harassed while carrying out her professional duty at the health ministry. She had been confined to the ministry for about six hours. She was shown arrested under a century-old Official Secrets Act later and sent to jail.
After five days, Rozina Islam was released from jail on bail. Demonstrations were held at home and abroad protesting against torture and case against Rozina Islam. Various local and foreign organisations also issued protest.
Though Rozina Islam was released on bail, the case against her has not been withdrawn as yet. Her passport, mobile phone and accreditation card used to carry out professional duty at the secretariat have also not been returned.