Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to 15 Jan

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set the date, 15 January next year, for the hearing on the investigation agency's recommendation to exempt Prothom Alo senior journalist Rozina Islam from charges in an Official Secrets Act case, reports UNB.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor deferred the hearing date on the final report of Detective Brunch (DB) police against Rozina. The report of DB police was scheduled to be heard today (Tuesday).