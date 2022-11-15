City

Hearing on DB report in journalist Rozina's case deferred to 15 Jan

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set the date, 15 January next year, for the hearing on the investigation agency's recommendation to exempt Prothom Alo senior journalist Rozina Islam from charges in an Official Secrets Act case, reports UNB.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor deferred the hearing date on the final report of Detective Brunch (DB) police against Rozina. The report of DB police was scheduled to be heard today (Tuesday).

On 11 October, DB, the investigation agency of the case, submitted the final report seeking exemption of Rozina from the charges.

On 17 May last year, journalist Rozina Islam was harassed while carrying out her professional duty at the health ministry. She had been confined to the ministry for about six hours. She was shown arrested under a century-old Official Secrets Act later and sent to jail.

After five days, Rozina Islam was released from jail on bail. Demonstrations were held at home and abroad protesting against torture and case against Rozina Islam. Various local and foreign organisations also issued protest.

Though Rozina Islam was released on bail, the case against her has not been withdrawn as yet. Her passport, mobile phone and accreditation card used to carry out professional duty at the secretariat have also not been returned.

