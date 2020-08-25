Gas supply to remain suspended at Jurain for 6 hours

Gas supply will remain shut from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday at different points of Jurain in Dhaka for relocation of gas pipeline, reports UNB.

The areas where gas supply to household consumers, industries, captive powers, commercial consumers, and CNG stations will remain off include Zia Sarani, Jurain, Dholairpar, Jurain Medical Road, Jurain Madrasa Road, AK School Road, Mirhazir Bagh, and its adjoining areas, said a Titas Gas press release.

It mentioned that the gas supply will be suspended due to the tie-in works of gas pipeline relocation to west-end side of Zurain foot bridge under the Dhaka-Khulna Highway Development Project alignment.