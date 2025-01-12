Six trucks gutted in fire at Tejgaon
Some six trucks have been gutted as a fire broke out at a truck stand in the capital’s Tejgaon area this morning.
According to Fire Service and Civil Defence sources, the fire originated there around 8:00 am and the firefighters reached the spot within around five minutes.
Three firefighting units brought the blaze under control after nearly half an hour’s frantic efforts.
Talha Bin Jashim, public relations officer of the fire service, told Prothom Alo that it was actually a sales outlet near the truck stand. All six trucks stored there were gutted in the fire.
However, the fire has been brought under control, he added.