Physician found dead at his apartment in Dhaka

Shahbagh police station sub-inspector (SI) Md Abdullah said Abul Hossain Chowdhury would live alone at the apartment. A cleaning worker went to collect waste from the flat like every day. As the cleaning worker got no response from inside, he informed the residents of other flats and they informed police later, he added.

Being informed police went to the spot and broke open the door of the flat and Abul Hossain Chowdhury was found lying on the floor on the left of the bed in a room, SI Abdullah said adding, the veterinarian was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:30pm where physician declared him dead.