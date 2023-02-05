HC stays ban on GM Quader

Sirajul Islam said there was no bar on GM Quader to discharge duties as the chairman of JaPa following the stay order by the High Court.
On 19 January, Dhaka district judge court dismissed the acceptability of GM Quader's an appeal.
Challenging the order, GM Quader filed a miscellaneous appeal with the higher court.
on 9 January, Dhaka district judge court held a hearing on the miscellaneous appeal against the dismissal order on the temporary ban on JaPa chairman GM Quader in taking party decisions.
On 30 October 2022, Dhaka's first joint district judge court issued a temporary ban on GM Quader in taking any party decisions and discharging duties as JaPa chairman.
GM Quader filed a petition rejecting this order. The petition was dismissed.
Later, challenging the order, GM Quader filed an appeal with the Dhaka's district judge court on 23 November.
On 4 October last year, JaPa expelled leader Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case seeking the ban.
Following the appeal of the plaintiff, Dhaka's first joint district judge issued a temporary ban on GM Quader from taking any decisions and discharging duties as JaPa chairman.
In the case, the appeal was made for declaring the expelled order of Ziaul Hauqe null and void as per sub-section 1 (1) of 20 of the party constitution.
Alongside GM Quader, election commission secretary, JaPa secretary general, organising secretary and joint office secretary were also made defendants in the case.
Ziaul Haque was former MP from JaPa and was member of the advisory council of the Party chairman. On 17 September, he was relieved of the party.
On behalf of GM Quader, it was said in the court that Ziaul Haque had been relieved of the party post in accordance with the law.
On 23 October, JaPa presidium member Mashiur Rahman Ranga, who was relived of all party posts, filed a case with Dhaka's first joint district judge seeking a decree declaring GM Quader illegal as JaPa chairman. Both the cases are under trial.