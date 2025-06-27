Police seek former CEC Nurul Huda in remand again
The police have sought a 10-day remand for former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.
He is accused of disenfranchising the people by conducting a farcical election, including alleged ballot-stuffing at night.
The remand petition has been submitted to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court today, Friday, by the case's investigation officer, sub-inspector Shamsuzzoha Sarkar. Nurul Huda was brought to court for a hearing on the remand plea after 2:30pm.
Earlier on Monday, the police requested a 10-day remand for Nurul Huda, while the court granted a four-day remand for him.
A mob harassed the former CEC and handed him over to the police on Sunday evening. Later, the police showed him arrested in a case filed by the BNP.
Salah Uddin Khan, a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, filed the case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on the same day. The accused are three former chief election commissioners – Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad (2014 election), KM Nurul Huda (2018 election), and Kazi Habibul Awal (2024 election).