Police seek former CEC Nurul Huda in remand again

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda being taken to court on 23 June 2025Prothom Alo

The police have sought a 10-day remand for former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.

He is accused of disenfranchising the people by conducting a farcical election, including alleged ballot-stuffing at night.

The remand petition has been submitted to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court today, Friday, by the case's investigation officer, sub-inspector Shamsuzzoha Sarkar. Nurul Huda was brought to court for a hearing on the remand plea after 2:30pm.

Earlier on Monday, the police requested a 10-day remand for Nurul Huda, while the court granted a four-day remand for him.

A mob harassed the former CEC and handed him over to the police on Sunday evening. Later, the police showed him arrested in a case filed by the BNP.

Salah Uddin Khan, a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, filed the case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on the same day. The accused are three former chief election commissioners – Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad (2014 election), KM Nurul Huda (2018 election), and Kazi Habibul Awal (2024 election).

