Police seek former CEC Nurul Huda in remand again

The police have sought a 10-day remand for former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.

He is accused of disenfranchising the people by conducting a farcical election, including alleged ballot-stuffing at night.

The remand petition has been submitted to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court today, Friday, by the case's investigation officer, sub-inspector Shamsuzzoha Sarkar. Nurul Huda was brought to court for a hearing on the remand plea after 2:30pm.