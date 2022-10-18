10-truck arms haul case: Death-row convict dies at BSMMU

Earlier, another death-row convict in this case, Abdur Rahim, former director general of National Security Intelligence (NSI), died of coronavirus in August last year.
According to jail authorities, Din Mohammad was in the Chattogram jail. He was shifted to Keraniganj central jail in Dhaka last month for treatment. Later, on 29 September, the convict was admitted into the BSMMU -- where he breathed his last on Monday night.
The court handed down death penalty to Din Mohammad as he supplied workers for unloading arms from the trucks.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbag police station, Mainul Islam confirmed the matter to the Prothom Alo with no further details on his illness.
When asked about the cause of Din Mohammad's death, SI Mainul said, it cannot be said until the post-mortem report is received.