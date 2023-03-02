Probe body formed to investigate allegation of extortion against proctorial team

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday formed a three-member probe body to investigate the allegation of extortion against the proctorial team.

The committee led by the former assistant proctor Md Maksudur Rahman has been asked to submit the report by two weeks, says a press release of the university public relations office.

In the committee, assistant proctor Liton Kumar Saha will act as member secretary and the residential teacher of Rokeya Hall Dilara Jahid as a member.