Police obstruct MPO-listed teachers’ procession towards secretariat
Police blocked MPO-registered teachers and staff from marching towards the secretariat demanding three points when they reached the High Court intersection, today, Tuesday afternoon.
The march started from the central Shaheed Minar around 4:00 pm.
Delawar Hossain Azizi, secretary of the MPO-registered Education Nationalisation Alliance, said they had given the administration a deadline until 4:00 pm to issue the notification. As it was not issued, they began marching towards the secretariat.
The procession was brought out from The Central Shaheed Minar and it proceeded through the Doyel Chattar, but police stopped it at the High Court intersection.
A heavy police presence was seen, with two layers of barricades set up at High Court intersection and in front of the Education Building.
Two water cannons and two armoured vehicles were deployed in front of the Education Building.