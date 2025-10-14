Police obstruct MPO-listed teachers’ procession towards secretariat

Police blocked MPO-registered teachers and staff from marching towards the secretariat demanding three points when they reached the High Court intersection, today, Tuesday afternoon.

The march started from the central Shaheed Minar around 4:00 pm.

Delawar Hossain Azizi, secretary of the MPO-registered Education Nationalisation Alliance, said they had given the administration a deadline until 4:00 pm to issue the notification. As it was not issued, they began marching towards the secretariat.