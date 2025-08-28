Engineering university students announce ‘complete shutdown’ of campuses, exam boycott at BUET

Students have been observing “complete shutdown” at all the engineering universities across the country to press home their three-point demand.

Nasimul Islam, a fourth year student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), said on Thursday, “Thursday is our weekly holiday. But our exams take place everyday except Friday. We have boycotted our exams for today. And, our shutdown programme is ongoing.”

Engineers Rights Movement, a platform of the protesting engineering students, announced the “complete shutdown” programme from a media conference on Wednesday night.