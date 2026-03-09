Moniruzzaman appointed as MD of Dhaka WASA

Additional Secretary Mohammad Moniruzzaman has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Water Supply And Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He was given this responsibility through an office order issued by the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

The notification issued today, Monday, said that Additional Secretary Muhammad Moniruzzaman, who is currently working in the Water Supply Wing of the Local Government Division, has been given the additional responsibility of Managing Director of Dhaka WASA alongside his existing duties.

The notification also said that he will receive additional duty allowance according to the prevailing rules.