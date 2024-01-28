NOAB forms new executive committee
A new executive committee of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has been formed.
The new committee was constituted for the next two years in the annual general meeting of the organisation on Sunday, said a press release.
On behalf of the Election Board, Financial Express Editor Shamsul Haque Zahid announced the names of the new committee leaders.
AK Azad, managing director of Times Media Limited, which publishes Samakal, has been elected once again as the chairman of the new committee.
Apart from this, New Age editorial board chairman ASM Shahidullah Khan was re-elected as vice president and Manabzamin chief editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury was re-elected as treasurer.
The new executive committee members are Matiur Rahman, editor and publisher of Prothom Alo, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, Tasmima Hossain, editor of Ittefaq, MA Malek, editor of Dainik Azadi, Mozammel Haque, editor of Karatoa, Altamash Kabir, editor of Sangbad, Naem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, Tarik Sujat, director at Bhorer Kagoj, Dewan Hanif Mahmood, editor and publisher of Banik Barta and Shamim Islam (Jamuna Group managing director), director at Jugantar.