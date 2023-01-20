Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, began on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, in the early hours of today, reports BSS.

The Ijtema began with 'Aam Bayan' (general sermons) by noted Islamic scholars after Fazr prayers and will end with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on 22 January.

The government has taken adequate security measures ahead of the 2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema.