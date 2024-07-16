Outsiders’ entry on DU campus prohibited: Proctorial committee
The entry of any outsiders on the Dhaka University campus has been completely prohibited. Besides, the legal students have been directed to carry their identity cards.
The decisions were taken from an emergency meeting of the university’s proctorial body Tuesday, said a media release.
The release also asked the students to inform the law enforcement if any suspected person is identified on the campus.
The other decisions taken from the meeting are - carrying of any kind of arms including sticks, bricks and firearms, in student rallies; everyone must refrain from acts of sabotage; and actions would be taken if anyone is found to be involved in such acts.
Besides, everyone has been asked to refrain from spreading any rumour over the ongoing movement seeking reform in the quota system in government jobs and throwing any kind of instigating speech.
Everyone has been requested to conduct responsibly to maintain peace and order on the campus and security of the students.
DU vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal chaired the meeting that was attended by pro-vice chancellor (admin) Muhammad Samad, pro-vice chancellor (education) Sitesh Chandra Bachar, treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and other proctorial committee members were present there.